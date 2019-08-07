Tiffany Caban concedes Queens District Attorney race to Melinda Katz

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Public defender Tiffany Caban has conceded the Queens District Attorney race, more than a week after Queens Borough President Melinda Katz was declared the winner.
The race had been the subject of a court challenge involving some of the dozens of contested ballots cast in the primary race between Katz and Caban.
Cabán told supporters on Tuesday night that her campaign was conceding after a judicial review of disputed ballots didn't significantly alter Katz's slim lead in the tightly contested race.
99 of the 114 unopened and invalidated affidavit ballots were reviewed Tuesday by a judge at the Board of Elections in Queens.
That includes 42 ballots that Caban challenged during the manual recount and 28 that Katz challenged.
Caban had said if the more than 100 invalidated paper ballots are counted she could come out ahead in the end.
