Town hall meeting in Babylon on legalizing marijuana in New York

State assembly members will be on hand for the town hall meeting.

BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Members of the New York state Assembly are heading to Long Island for a public hearing on proposals to legalize marijuana for recreational use by adults.

Monday's 10:30 a.m. hearing at Babylon Town Hall is intended to gather input on legalization and how it has worked in other states.

Lawmakers expect legalization to be a big debate in next year's legislative session, which gets underway in January in Albany.

There's broad support among many lawmakers for legalization, but figuring out the details of the regulations and tax rules for the drug will be challenging.

This is fourth hearing on the topic held by the Assembly.

