Trump administration changes national stockpile definition to match Jared Kushner's claim

WASHINGTON -- A federal website has apparently changed its description of the Strategic National Stockpile to match a claim made by President Donald Trump's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, ABC News reported.During Thursday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, Kushner scolded states for not building up their own stockpiles."The notion of the federal stockpile was it's supposed to be our stockpile, it's not supposed to be states' stockpiles that they then use," he said.The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' website, however, previously described the SNS being used "when state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency,"By Friday afternoon, the text changed without explanation, retroactively matching what Kushner said, ABC News reported."The Strategic National Stockpile's role is to supplement state and local supplies during public health emergencies," the HHS website now reads.This comes as states are requesting hundreds of thousands of respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other protective equipment, and state officials are complaining that the deliveries are falling far short of what's needed or include expired items.The Strategic National Stockpile was created in 1999 to respond to bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the nation.It has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.But the pandemic has exposed some of the Strategic National Stockpile's shortcomings: The cache isn't designed to be a long-term solution.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Feb. 28 that some items in the U.S. stockpiles have exceeded their manufacturer-designated shelf life. They are nevertheless being sent to hospitals "due to the potential urgent demand caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency," the CDC said.