2020 presidential election

President Trump admits Joe Biden won the 2020 election for the 1st time, says it was 'rigged'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump tweeted early Sunday morning that Joe Biden "won because the Election was Rigged."

This is the first time that he has admitted to losing to Biden.

In the same post, Trump claimed that no vote watchers or observers had been allowed and the vote was tabulated by a company on the "Radical Left."

Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that there was voter fraud in the election. His campaign has filed a series of legal challenges in a number of states that have been based on vague and unsupported allegations of fraud.

Meanwhile, Biden's transition team has been progressing despite the Trump administration's continued refusal to concede and recognize a new president-elect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicselection resultsvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electiontwitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
Georgia recount: Masked workers start presidential hand tally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC schools remain open Monday as positivity rate stays below 3%
3rd teen charged in Bronx woman's murder over photos
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis on Upper West Side
1 stabbed, 20 arrested in clashes during DC pro-Trump protest
COVID Live Updates: Number of new cases on the rise in all 50 states
Authorities 'following every lead' into Black teen's death
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty evening showers
Show More
Window washers fall 15 stories off scaffolding in NYC
Muslim woman claims she is victim of discrimination after being taken off plane
COVID Update: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted in NYC
Teen with autism robbed, 2nd suspect sought
Mount Vernon issues Stay at Home advisory amid surging COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News