Coronavirus

President Donald Trump, former VP Joe Biden spoke by phone about coronavirus outbreak

By Alexandra Jaffe & Zeke Miller
WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and Joe Biden spoke over the phone Monday afternoon about the coronavirus outbreak, according to a top Biden campaign aide.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden's deputy campaign manager, said in a statement that the two had a "good call."

"Biden shared several suggestions for actions the Administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation," she said.

The conversation was the culmination of a dayslong effort by aides to get the two on the phone, after White House adviser Kellyanne Conway called on the former vice president to "offer some support" to Trump. Biden, the prospective Democratic presidential nominee, has in recent weeks released a series of suggestions and proposals for responding to the pandemic and has criticized the Trump administration for acting too slowly to stem the virus' spread.

Biden said last week that he would "love" to speak to Trump and wanted to share with him lessons from the Obama administration on how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

"We've been through this in a slightly different way in the past, and I hope they can learn some lessons from what we did right and maybe what we did wrong," Biden said during a virtual press briefing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusjoe biden2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
NYPD announces death of another officer as more members call out sick
Passover Seders going digital during coronavirus pandemic
Smart tips to help you sleep during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
4,700 deaths, Cuomo says possible flattening of curve
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care
NYC faces difficult options as death toll rises
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun dies from COVID-19
NJ seeing decline in growth rate of new cases, Gov. Murphy says
NY doctor reveals pet safety measures during COVID-19
Show More
NJ woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
Woman on mission to make sure health care heroes have place to stay in NYC
Nurse at Long Island hospital dies from COVID-19
Social distancing to be enforced in Nassau County epicenter
Family of bus driver who died urges others to take COVID-19 seriously
More TOP STORIES News