'Socialism will kill Houston's economy': Trump campaign flying banner over Houston ahead of debate

HOUSTON, Texas -- President Donald Trump's campaign is flying a massive banner over Houston ahead of Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate in Texas.The message reads, "Socialism will kill Houston's economy."The campaign is spending around $7,500 for the flight and production of the ad.According to ABC News, this isn't the first time the campaign utilized the sky to spread its message. Over Labor Day, the president's reelection campaign targeted beaches in key swing states with airborne banners.The debate will air live on ABC in English and on Univision in Spanish at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.You can watch a live-stream of the debate on this ABC station's website. It will also stream on Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps.