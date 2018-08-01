PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is wrongly claiming that Americans need photo IDs to buy groceries as he rails against the idea of noncitizens voting.

Trump was advocating for voter ID requirements at a Tampa, Florida, rally on Tuesday when he claimed the only time people don't need ID is when they want to vote.

He says: "If you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID. You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture."

SEE ALSO: "He's dividing us" - LeBron James speaks out against Donald Trump in CNN interview


It's unclear when the president last purchased groceries or anything else himself.

Trump had been railing against the idea of allowing noncitizens to vote, saying, "Only American citizens should vote in American elections."

He says, "The time has come for voter ID like everything else."

