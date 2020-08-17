President Trump considering pardon for Edward Snowden

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- President Trump says he's considering a pardon for Edward Snowden.The president hinted at a possible pardon for the NSA whistleblower during a press briefing Saturday."Well I'm going to look at it. I'm not that aware of the Snowden situation, but I'm going to start looking at it. There are many, many people - it seems to be a split decision - many people think that he should somehow be treated differently and other people think he did very bad things. And I'm going to take a very good look at it."Snowden leaked sensitive documents in 2013 detailing U.S. government surveillance programs.He now lives in Russia which granted him asylum.The president had previously referred to Snowden as a traitor and a "spy who should be executed."