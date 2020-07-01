Politics

President Trump criticizes NYC mayor over $1B NYPD funding cut, Black Lives Matter street 'sign'

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the BOK Center, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday over the $1 billion NYPD funding cut, yet he says de Blasio will use the money for a Black Lives Matter street "sign" in New York City.

Trump tweeted out his disapproval of the situation.





City Council passed the New York City budget late Tuesday night, a budget which includes redistributing $1 billion from the NYPD budget.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the massive police department cuts and reduced expenses as part of NYPD reform.

