Politics

Trump, de Blasio trade barbs as New York City mayor hits campaign trail

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio hits the campaign trail Friday.

Just one day after making his announcement that he was entering the presidential race, he is now in Iowa.

The mayor's first stop comes after exchanging words with President Donald Trump right from the start.

Roads are shut down near Trump Tower and security is high with the president in New York City for a fundraiser.

President Trump did take a bit of time to spar with Mayor de Blasio, and they're calling names.

"I can't believe it I just heard that the worst mayor in the history of New York City, and without question the worst mayor in the United States, is now running for president," President Trump said aboard Air Force One on Twitter.
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump criticized Mayor Bill de Blasio in a new video.



"Hey Con Don I saw your video and man you look really low energy," Mayor de Blasio said. "I really think you better rest up you're going to need it for the election ahead. We're coming for you."

Mayor de Blasio says that he is the one who can beat President Trump, showing he is ready to go to his level.


Friday, the mayor has four campaign stops in Iowa as he tries to win over voters in nine months.

He will then make his way to South Carolina Saturday.

A Quinnipiac University poll back in April found that 76 percent of New Yorkers do not think de Blasio should run for president. The same poll found that 47 percent of respondents thought a de Blasio campaign would be bad for New York City.

De Blasio is not the first New York City mayor to run for president.

Back in 1972, Mayor John Lindsay launched a bid for the White House. After he left office, Rudy Giuliani ran for the Republican nomination. Neither candidate did well in the early voting states.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybill de blasiodonald trumppresidential race2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump, de Blasio trade barbs after NYC Mayor launches 2020 bid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 injured, including young child, in Bronx apartment fire
Man who killed wife in '80s freed from prison, family outraged
3 charged after pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Hero rescue dog Enzo bites, scares off intruder at NJ home
F-16 plane crashes at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County
Woman still a fugitive 46 years after NJ trooper gunned down
Odor from decomposing rats prompts calls for LI school closure
Show More
NYC playground shooting wounds 2, sends dozens scrambling
'Miracle baby' reunites with doctors who saved her life on LI
SAT 'adversity score' to give broader view of student circumstances
Trump heads to NYC for fundraiser on the Upper East Side
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
More TOP STORIES News