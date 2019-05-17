Trump, de Blasio trade barbs as New York City mayor hits campaign trail

Just one day after making his announcement that he was entering the presidential race, he is now in Iowa.
The mayor's first stop comes after exchanging words with President Donald Trump right from the start.
Roads are shut down near Trump Tower and security is high with the president in New York City for a fundraiser.
President Trump did take a bit of time to spar with Mayor de Blasio, and they're calling names.
"I can't believe it I just heard that the worst mayor in the history of New York City, and without question the worst mayor in the United States, is now running for president," President Trump said aboard Air Force One on Twitter.
"Hey Con Don I saw your video and man you look really low energy," Mayor de Blasio said. "I really think you better rest up you're going to need it for the election ahead. We're coming for you."
Mayor de Blasio says that he is the one who can beat President Trump, showing he is ready to go to his level.
We're coming for you, #ConDon pic.twitter.com/l0EujCt007— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) May 16, 2019
Friday, the mayor has four campaign stops in Iowa as he tries to win over voters in nine months.
He will then make his way to South Carolina Saturday.
A Quinnipiac University poll back in April found that 76 percent of New Yorkers do not think de Blasio should run for president. The same poll found that 47 percent of respondents thought a de Blasio campaign would be bad for New York City.
De Blasio is not the first New York City mayor to run for president.
Back in 1972, Mayor John Lindsay launched a bid for the White House. After he left office, Rudy Giuliani ran for the Republican nomination. Neither candidate did well in the early voting states.
----------
