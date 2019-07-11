census

Pres. Trump drops citizenship question from 2020 census

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is abandoning his effort to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Instead, Trump says he's ordering every federal department and agency to provide the Commerce Department with all records it requests pertaining to the number of citizens and noncitizens in the country.

Trump says he will sign an executive order to put this new plan into effect "immediately."

Trump's plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census was thwarted by a recent Supreme Court ruling on legal challenges to the effort.
