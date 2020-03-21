Trump enacts Stafford Act to respond to coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump said he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order American businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kits, ventilators and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases.

The president also announced an effective closure of the U.S. border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week.

The U.S. is also suspending interest on student loans to help young people cope with job losses and the financial crunch.

Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, broke openly on the possible effectiveness of new drugs being explored to treat the virus. Trump said he believed that a combination of medications he announced Thursday would work to treat the virus. Fauci said no such declaration could be made without testing, again highlighting the sharp divide between data-driven health officials and a president who admits he follows his gut.

WASHINGTON --President Donald Trump said the United States has enacted the Stafford Act to declare a major disaster response to the coronavirus outbreak."I worked very closely with Governor Cuomo, and this is the first time in our nation's history that a president used the Stafford Act to declare a major disaster response to a public health crisis," he said. "Never happened before. I'm considering other areas where we may or may not be doing that."This law lets FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) assist state and local governments during natural catastrophes.