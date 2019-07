President Trump expected to sign 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill on Monday

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- President Trump is expected to sign the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill on Monday.The president will sign the bill alongside hundreds of first responders and their family members.The fund provides compensation to anyone injured or killed in the 9/11 attacks.It also assists anyone with a 9/11 related illness.Both the House and Senate overwhelmingly voted to pass the bill after pleas from first responders.----------