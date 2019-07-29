President Trump expected to sign 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill on Monday

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- President Trump is expected to sign the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill on Monday.
The president will sign the bill alongside hundreds of first responders and their family members.
The fund provides compensation to anyone injured or killed in the 9/11 attacks.
It also assists anyone with a 9/11 related illness.
Both the House and Senate overwhelmingly voted to pass the bill after pleas from first responders.
