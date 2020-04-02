Coronavirus

Federal strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment nearly depleted, Trump says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is acknowledging that the federal stockpile is nearly depleted of personal protective equipment used by doctors and nurses to protect themselves from the new coronavirus.

"It is," Trump told reporters at a press briefing Wednesday, "because we're sending it directly to hospitals."

Concerns about the stockpile levels were first reported by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

Trump has said that the stockpile has almost 10,000 ventilators but that the administration has been keeping close hold on them so they can be deployed quickly to states that need them. But he said the administration had agreed to ship out 1,000 ventilators.

He says, "We have to have the flexibility of moving the ventilators to where the virus is going."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fauci weighs in on how long social distancing will be necessary
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
Hayley Orrantia shares mortifying story from 'The Goldbergs'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD announces another death; O'Neill returns as COVID-19 advisor
Social distancing is not happening on the subway
Cuomo on COVID-19: 'We're looking at another month of this'
Fauci weighs in on how long social distancing will be necessary
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
NY mother with COVID-19: 'Virus can last longer than we think'
91 deaths in one day in New Jersey; 4 cities on lockdown
Show More
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
VIDEO: Paramedic nearly hit by skidding car on front lawn
5 dead at NJ nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
LI urgent care 1st in nation to use new COVID-19 rapid test
More TOP STORIES News