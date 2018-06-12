Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

President Trump responded Tuesday to Robert De Niro's expletive-laden rant at Sunday's Tony Awards.The actor was bleeped when he used the F-word.De Niro got a standing ovation from the audience.Tuesday afternoon, President Trump tweeted: "Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be 'punch-drunk.' I guess he doesn't realize the economy is the best it's ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!"The President tweeted while on Air Force One, as he flies back to the United States following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.