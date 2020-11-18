Politics

President Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was 'most secure in US history'

In this May 22, 2019 photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Christopher Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election.

Trump fired Christopher Krebs in a tweet, saying his recent statement defending the security of the election was "highly inaccurate."


The firing of Krebs, a Trump appointee and director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, comes as Trump is refusing to recognize the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and removing high-level officials seen as insufficiently loyal.

He fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Nov. 9, part of a broader shakeup that put Trump loyalists in senior Pentagon positions.

Krebs. a former Microsoft executive, ran the agency, known as CISA, from its creation in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 election through the November election.

He won bipartisan praise as CISA coordinated federal state and local efforts to defend electoral systems from foreign or domestic interference.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvote 20202020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpsecurity
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in NYC park
Stray bullet pierces NYC bus, hits 70-year-old woman in face
The Countdown: Biden names top staff, Trump has yet to concede
NYPD investigating video of man with flamethrower on MTA bus
Second Georgia county finds previously uncounted votes
How COVID is having a negative impact on cats in New York
NYC funeral home shut down months after bodies found in U-Hauls
Show More
Glass rains down from NYC building hit by crane weeks ago
Hundreds of cars line up for free groceries in NJ
Restrictions take effect as NJ again tops 4,000 new COVID cases
Man wanted in attempted luring of 5-year-old girl on Long Island
COVID Live Updates: States plead for help as pandemic worsens
More TOP STORIES News