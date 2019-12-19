Politics

Trump holds rally after House votes to impeach him

Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk convicted on all counts
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season moves in
Puppy mill bust: Company under investigation for LI dog shipments
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
NYC inspecting 1,300 buildings after woman killed by falling debris
Show More
German shepherd rescued after chasing cat up a tree
Arrest warrant issued for woman who snuck into Bronx Zoo lion den
NJ girl, 4, hailed as hero for calling 911 and saving mom
NY school bus driver accused of driving drunk with kids on board
Board president asks official who called Jews 'brutes' to resign
More TOP STORIES News