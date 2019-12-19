Trump impeached by House while holding campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives while he held a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, Wednesday evening.Defiant in the face of a historic rebuke, Trump rallied supporters, declaring, "It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached."Trump took the stage just minutes before he became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.In a dramatic and discordant split-screen, Trump emerged from a mock fireplace at the Christmas-themed rally as the debate in Washington was underway. He took time to praise "the miracle of Christmas, the greatness of America and the glory of God," even as he slammed Democrats, accusing the "radical left in Congress" of being "consumed with envy and hate and rage."Aides had said Trump would wait to see the House vote before coming out to address the rally, but he appeared onstage early and promised "the best speech you've ever heard" in a swing state that narrowly voted for him in 2016.While Trump and his aides have tried to brush off the significance of the vote - noting there is little chance he will be convicted by the Republican-controlled Senate and removed from office - allies nonetheless acknowledged that Trump has been angry over the stain that impeachment will leave on his legacy.In Battle Creek, the president's diehard supporters worked to build his Midwestern firewall."Uplifting to be here with other Americans who feel the way I do," said Stephanie Wallbridge, Trump supporter."Once in a lifetime chance to see the best president in history," said Brad Weeks of Jackson, Miss., who is attending his first Trump rally.Bundled and braving the cold in snow-covered Battle Creek, Trump's voters want the president to know they support him."We're going to cheer loudly for him and support him," Wallbridge said."What has been wrong is Democrats trying to destroy the fabric of our country," said Timothy Regan, Trump supporter."I think we have two different worlds," said protester Tom Moran. "That's what worries me the most."Outside the rally, each side barely acknowledged the other."Trump is such a danger I feel we have to impeach him, and have to try and stop him," said protester Rolf Huebel.The cheers are likely to be louder than the boos at the rally, however, which, if current timing holds, will be taking place as the House votes on the articles of impeachment.Throughout the day, Trump stared down the impending vote as he has every obstacle in his presidency: by broadcasting his grievances via tweet.While the White House insisted Trump would be busy working rather than focused on the proceedings in the House, he spent much of his day tweeting and retweeting, expressing fury and disbelief."Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!" Trump wrote in one of 45 tweets posted before noon. He asked his followers to "Say a PRAYER!"As members of the House debated the articles of impeachment, Trump's urgency appeared to escalate as he switched to all capital letters: "SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!" he wrote.The House considered two articles of impeachment. The first charges him with abuse of power for allegedly pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals while crucial U.S. security aid was being withheld. The second charges him with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling investigative efforts.