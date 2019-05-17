Politics

President Trump in NYC following fundraiser on the Upper East Side

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump is in New York City Friday following a fundraiser Thursday evening on the Upper East Side.

Security is tight in and around Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, where the president stayed overnight in his 3-story penthouse on the 66th floor.

It is the first time he has stayed at Trump Tower since last September, when he stayed for four nights during the United Nations General Assembly.

The stay prompted localized street closures.

West 55th to West 58th Streets between Avenue of the Americas and Madison Avenue are closed to most vehicular traffic, with a limited number of vehicles permitted, including those making deliveries.

The NYPD plans to keep Fifth Avenue open outside Trump Tower, with lane closures possible. Local streets will be frozen when the president is moving.

Streets were also closed in the vicinity of 71st Street and Madison Avenue, where the fundraiser was held Thursday night.

It was aimed at raising $5 million for the president's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.

