President Trump, Kim Jong Un meet for second nuclear summit in Vietnam

Candace McCowan has more on what the president hopes to accomplish.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE, FOSTER KLUG and DEB RIECHMANN
HANOI, Vietnam --
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are exchanging greetings as they kick off their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The two leaders exchanged handshakes, laughs and some small talk at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, where they're scheduled to meet for 20 minutes before sitting down for what the White House has described as a "social dinner."

Trump told reporters of the meeting: "We look forward to it, we both do."

Asked whether he might formally end the Korean War, he responded: "We'll see."

Trump earlier made the case that North Korea could thrive economically like Vietnam if the North ends its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Trump said: "We'll see what happens, but he wants to do something great."

