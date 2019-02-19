POLITICS

President Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general

In this image provided by the Department of Transportation, deputy transportation secretary Jeffrey Rosen is shown in his official portrait in Washington. (Department of Transportation via AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has nominated Jeffrey Rosen to be the next deputy attorney general.

Rosen is current the deputy transportation secretary and oversees the department's day-to-day operations.

He also served as general counsel and a senior policy adviser at the White House Office of Management and Budget from 2006 to 2009.

Rosen previously worked as a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP - the same law firm as the new attorney general, William Barr.

The current deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, is expected to leave his post in March. His departure had been expected after Barr was confirmed last week.

Rosenstein had overseen special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Barr now oversees the remaining work in the Russia probe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsattorney generalu.s. & worldPresident Donald TrumpWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Anti-Trump protesters say plow driver splashed them on purpose
Trump says he has 'absolute right' to declare an emergency
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill expanding family leave
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
More Politics
Top Stories
3 dead in NJ crash caused by driver on drugs, sources say
AccuWeather: Snow, sleet and rain on the way
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Long Island co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
American Airlines denies man was on flight
FDNY rescues HUD executive stuck in NYCHA elevator
Piles of trash removed after several weeks at NJ apartments
Show More
Woman sexually assaulted, slashed by man she met on dating app
NY court gives OK for public to see police body cam footage
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully, police say
More News