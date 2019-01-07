POLITICS

Trump official delays plan to move into NYCHA housing due to shutdown

A Trump Administration official delayed plans to move into NYCHA housing.

NEW YORK --
A Trump administration official who planned to spend January living in New York City's troubled public housing system says the experiment has been delayed because of the federal government shutdown.

Lynne Patton is the regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in New York and New Jersey.

She planned on staying with four different families at city housing authority buildings over the month so she could experience problems there firsthand.

Patton tweeted Monday that she'll reschedule her stay after the shutdown ends.

Patton had been an assistant to Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, before joining HUD.

New York has been negotiating with HUD over whether its public housing system should be placed in receivership because of problems including vermin, water leaks and lack of heat.

