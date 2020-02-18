Politics

Trump pardons ex-NYC police commissioner Bernie Kerik

President Trump confirmed to reporters that he pardoned former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik.

The president told reporters about his decision at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon.

Kerik was sentenced to 48 months in prison in 2010 after pleading guilty on multiple charges of tax fraud and lying to officials.

He served as Rudy Giuliani's body guard during Giuliani's 1993 mayoral campaign and was later appointed by Giuliani to serve as the New York City police commissioner in 2000.

He was nominated by President George W. Bush to be the secretary of Homeland Security but withdrew his nomination due to potential tax violations.

Kerik was released from prison in 2013 after serving three years for good behavior.

In recent years he's been a frequent defender of President Trump's on Fox News.
