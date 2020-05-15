Coronavirus

Trump picks ex-drug company executive to lead coronavirus vaccine team

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Friday named a former pharmaceutical executive to lead his administration's all-out effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Moncef Slaoui, a former GlaxoSmithKline executive, will lead "Operation Warp Speed," Trump's push to accelerate the vaccine development process for COVID-19. Slaoui is to serve in a volunteer capacity, and will be assisted by Army Gen. Gustave Perna, the commander of United States Army Materiel Command.

The move comes as the president and White House aides hope to produce vaccines for the coronavirus faster than what many scientists believe is realistic. The administration is aiming to have 300 million doses to distribute to Americans by the end of the year, believing a reliable vaccine is the only way to promote an economic rebound.

"Operation Warp Speed" is operating largely independently of the existing White House coronavirus task force, which is also shifting its focus toward vaccine development.

The initiative is being promoted by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and involves officials from the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said a vaccine would not be available by the beginning of the next academic year.

"The idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far," he said, "even at the top speed we're going."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvaccinescoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
Curran excited for LI beaches reopening on Memorial Day weekend
NJ surpasses 10,000 deaths, but key indicators still dropping
New Jersey primary to be mainly vote-by-mail election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northeast states to reopen beaches Memorial Day weekend
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
New Jersey primary to be mainly vote-by-mail election
AccuWeather Alert: Hot, sticky and storms
NYPD detective captures slithering snake in front of Bronx home
New York's curve down, rest of nation going up
NJ surpasses 10,000 deaths, but key indicators still dropping
Show More
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
Church hit hard by COVID-19 gives back with food pantry
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
NYC to educate, monitor and limit crowds in parks
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News