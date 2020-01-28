Politics

Trump rally in Wildwood, NJ tonight already drawing crowds

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than 175,000 tickets have been requested for President Donald Trump's rally in Wildwood, New Jersey Tuesday night.

That's a record for any President Trump rally anywhere, the president's daughter-in-law Lara said in a radio interview.

The Wildwoods Convention Center holds 7,500 people. Supporters have been camping out outside the venue since early Monday morning hoping to get a spot inside.

Aerial video from sister station WPVI-TV showed people gathering, some with tents and others with lawn chairs, as early as 6 a.m. Monday.

A Jumbotron will be set up outside to handle the overflow crowds.

And there will be a counter-Trump rally Tuesday night in a parking lot a few blocks down the boardwalk from the Convention Center.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the rally at 7 p.m. The doors open at 3 p.m.

The rally is taking place in New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew.

Van Drew switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in December 2019 and pledged his 'undying support' for President Trump.

TRAFFIC AND TRANSIT INFORMATION

Wildwood police said traffic signals will be returned to their regular cycles from Monday morning through Wednesday morning. In the off-season, traffic signals blink in the Wildwoods.

Police said to expect rolling closures on the Garden State Parkway as the President's motorcade arrives and departs Tuesday night.

Police also announced that Wildwood Beach will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians during the rally. Anyone walking or driving on the beach during this time will face questioning from federal authorities.

