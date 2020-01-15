Trump released $8 billion to Puerto Rico; Protesters in NYC say more is needed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Trump has agreed to lift a hold on more than $8 billion in Puerto Rico disaster aid.It's funding that Congress had already approved to help the territory after Hurricane Maria.Meanwhile, protesters rallied outside Housing and Urban Development offices in Lower Manhattan and other cities.They say the department owes the island $18 billion.Eyewitness News asked HUD Secretary Ben Carson, why is the administration is just now lifting the hold on $8 billion dollars for Puerto Rico.He says it has to do with how they were going to allocate the money, he says Puerto Rico's government has been corrupt, and they wanted to ensure taxpayers' money was going to the right place.There are protests in New York City and Washington, DC. They're mad that Congress authorized the billions nearly two years ago. The money was to help Puerto Rico after the devastation left behind by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.It was supposed to help with repairs for tens of thousands of homes, flooding zones and landslides, and modernizing the electrical grid.Officials say a lot of that work still needs to be done, and now with the recent earthquakes, there's more devastation.Dr. Carson, says with President Trump lifting the hold on $8 billion of HUD money, it will allow it to be used for repairs. He said they have a plan in place to ensure that it goes to those in need, not corrupt hands."As far as we are concerned, Congress authorized these funds 700 days ago," said Erica Gonzalez, Director of Power for Puerto Rico. "So in the meantime, the clock has been ticking on Puerto Rican lives. We've seen this natural disaster hit, we've seen the destruction, we've seen a school building collapse, and those are funds that should have gone towards large scale reconstruction work such as supporting communities, buildings, repairing tens of thousands of homes.""The amount of money that they have already from the first tragedy, $1.5 billion, less than 2% of it has been drawn on, so it's going to be a long time before they even use that," Dr. Carson said. "It's mostly an emotional argument; it's not an argument that they're going to run out of money. That's never going to happen."Dr. Carson said the money will be given in increments to make sure that it's used properly.----------