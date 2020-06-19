daca

Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday he will renew efforts to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked is first try.

With a 5-4 outcome, the Court rejected Trump's push to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA, in a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.

This means immigrants who are part of the 8-year-old DACA will retain their protection from deportation and their authorization to work in the United States -- safe almost certainly at least through the November election, immigration experts said.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump asked on Twitter, "Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"



Trump was quick to criticize the ruling, hitting hard at a political angle, and now says the federal government will be resubmitting papers on DACA.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, "The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They "punted", much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdacau.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
'This can't be real': NYC Dreamer speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
The uncertain future of DACA front line workers
Supreme Court weighs future of DACA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor de Blasio update
Reopen NJ: LIVE - Gov. Murphy gives briefing
NYC declares Juneteenth official city and school holiday
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Sex assault suspect caught on camera in Washington Heights
'Into The Wild' bus removed from Alaska backcountry
Show More
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
NYC restaurants, other businesses prepare for Phase 2 reopening
Cuomo considers quarantine for travelers from Florida
Coronavirus no deterrent for Trump fans camped outside arena
Brazen attempted armed robbery in Brooklyn caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News