Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: Trump says NFL should start on time, sources tell ESPN | LIVE BRIEFING SOON

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told ESPN.

The White House says Trump spoke with commissioners of the country's sports leagues on Saturday and told them he recognizes "the good work being done by many teams and players" to care for their communities and fans dealing with the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus has decimated the sports world with the NBA and NHL suspending their seasons indefinitely and Major League Baseball postponing the start of its season.

RELATED: Cancellations, suspensions and shortages related to the global coronavirus outbreak

The NCAA basketball tournament was also canceled, as were college spring sports such as baseball and softball, lacrosse and track and field.

The White House says the commissioners thanked Trump for his "national leadership and for his interest in the sports industry." He called on them to continue efforts to support their fellow Americans during the current challenge.

A wide range of sports league officials participated in the call, including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.coronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
Free meals for hospitality workers during COVID-19 crisis
1,000 ventilators from China to arrive at JFK Airport
40 percent increase in deaths overnight in NYC, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
846 COVID-19 deaths in NJ, more than state's 9/11 toll
1,000 ventilators from China to arrive at JFK Airport
40 percent increase in deaths overnight in NYC, officials say
Kobe Bryant posthumously selected for Hall of Fame
Gov. Cuomo calls Long Island COVID-19 numbers 'troubling news'
Lamont: Connecticut must be seen as part of COVID-19 'hot zone'
NJ lowering flags indefinitely to commemorate COVID-19 victims
Show More
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
NJ woman returns home after COVID-19 strands her in Peru
Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators
'Recovery' search for Kennedy Townsend's daughter, grandson
NOT REAL NEWS: All fake COVID-19 headlines from this week
More TOP STORIES News