2020 presidential election

Trump thinks Biden, Warren or Sanders will 'take it to the end' ahead of Democratic debate

WASHINGTON -- Hours before the third Democratic debate, President Donald Trump weighed in on the Democratic primary field and identified the three candidates he thinks will "take it to the end."

Trump said Thursday that he thinks he'll face former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders next year. He said, "It's going to be one of those three."

"But you never know in politics, do you?" he added.

"They all have their weaknesses and their strengths. I think that they're very different. They certainly have a lot of different voices up there," Trump said.



Trump said he's going to catch up on the Democratic debate once he returns from Baltimore, where he is traveling to address congressional Republicans on Thursday evening.

He said, "It's going to be very interesting. I'm going to have to watch it as a rerun."

The third Democratic debate will air live on ABC Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT. Click here to find out how to watch.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersdebatedemocratselizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
How to watch the next Democratic presidential debate on ABC
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
7 questions heading into 10-candidate Democratic debate on ABC
The Countdown: 3rd Democratic debate is pivot point in campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Eyewitness News anchor Diana Williams' final message
Large altercation breaks out in Midtown after cab hits teen
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
NYC pharmacy owner charged in oxycodone distribution ring
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Report: School stabber's mom told teacher son had knife
Stony Brook prof accused of stealing $200K in cancer research funds
Show More
Small plane crashes into vehicle on Maryland highway
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Mike 'The Situation' released after 8-month stint in jail
NJ man brutally assaulted, robbed of $10K in apartment building
Cops chasing drug suspects find kidnapped man bound in bodega
More TOP STORIES News