WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Politics
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
politics
impeachment
president donald trump
congress
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on NYC sidewalk
13-year-old charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court
AccuWeather: Cold blast coming
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Winning numbers drawn for $372 million Mega Millions jackpot
Show More
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
Jersey City Mayor: Official who called Jewish people 'brutes' should quit
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
Queens soccer coach charged with sexually abusing teen boys and girls
Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News