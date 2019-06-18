deportation

President Trump threatens mass deportation of millions in country illegally to begin next week

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people in the country illegally.

In a late-night tweet Monday, Trump says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will begin the removal process next week.

He tells his Twitter followers, "They will be removed as fast as they come in."

An administration official says the effort will focus on people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the country.

Trump has threatened a series of increasingly drastic actions as he tries to stem the flow of Central American migrants crossing the southern border, which has risen dramatically on his watch.

Immigration is expected to be a central issue of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, which officially launches Tuesday.

