President Donald Trump to face uncommitted voters in ABC News town hall event in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Philadelphia for a town hall event hosted by ABC News on Tuesday evening.

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the event, titled "The President and the People."

According to the network, the forum will take place at the National Constitution Center and will provide uncommitted voters the opportunity to ask the president their questions on issues affecting Americans from the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery to protests for racial justice and climate change.

The town hall comes as both presidential candidates say they are counting on taking the Keystone State in November. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by a margin of 0.7% -- the narrowest difference in a presidential election for the state since 1840.

Tuesday's event will be held in accordance with state and local government COVID-19 regulations around attendance limits, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials.

ABC News said it offered to host a similar town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, but ABC News and the campaign were not able to find a mutually agreeable date.

The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center and the 90-minute special will air from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET and 8 to 9:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

ABC News contributed to this report.
