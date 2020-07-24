President Donald Trump

Trump to sign executive order on lowering drug prices | LIVE

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on lowering drug prices Friday.

Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks on his move at 3 p.m. ET at the White House.

The exact details of the order are unclear.

The president made reducing drug prices a key promise during his election campaign, repeatedly accusing drugmakers of "getting away with murder."
