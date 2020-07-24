WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on lowering drug prices Friday.
Trump was scheduled to deliver remarks on his move at 3 p.m. ET at the White House.
The exact details of the order are unclear.
The president made reducing drug prices a key promise during his election campaign, repeatedly accusing drugmakers of "getting away with murder."
Trump to sign executive order on lowering drug prices | LIVE
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News