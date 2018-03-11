POLITICS

Trump unveils 2020 campaign slogan: 'Keep America Great!'

While stumping Saturday for a Republican candidate ahead of a Pennsylvania special election, President Donald Trump touted his new campaign slogan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Danny Clemens
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. --
When he runs for re-election in 2020, President Donald Trump will continue riffing on the idea of American greatness.

Trump touted his new campaign slogan while stumping Saturday ahead of a Pennsylvania special election: "Keep America Great!"

"We can't say 'Make America Great Again' as I already did that," Trump told the crowd. "But our new slogan when we start running...is going to be Keep America Great, exclamation point."

While he has held multiple campaign-style rallies throughout his presidency, Trump indicated Saturday that he would officially begin campaigning in two years.

It's not yet clear if Trump will introduce an updated version of his "Make America Great Again" hats, which were a staple on the 2016 campaign trail and perhaps one of the campaign's most valuable branding assets. The hats, as well as the associated hashtag #MAGA, became a badge of honor of sorts among Trump supporters.

Trump's official campaign website is still selling discounted merchandise with "Make America Great Again" and other phrases related to the 2016 campaign.

Although Trump most recently brought the idea of American greatness into the national conversation, he's not the first to use the phrase. Ronald Reagan used the similar "Let's make America great again" as his 1980 campaign slogan, and Bill Clinton used a derivative phrase on the campaign trail (though it was not his official slogan).
