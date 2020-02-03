Politics

President Trump congratulates Kansas for Chiefs Super Bowl victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- President Donald Trump fumbled his congratulatory tweet following the Super Bowl.

On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs for a "fantastic comeback." He added: "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

Plenty of people in Kansas are indeed Chiefs fans. But just as many and likely more are in Missouri. Just ask the season-ticket holders at Missouri-based Arrowhead Stadium. Or the thousands cheering Sunday night in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

SEE ALSO: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez rock Super Bowl 2020 halftime show

Although the Missouri-Kansas state line divides metropolitan Kansas City, the team itself is based on the Missouri side.

The president's tweet was quickly deleted and later replaced with a new message: "We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!"

Leaving out Kansas altogether might annoy those on the other side of the state line.

WATCH: Best Super Bowl commercials of 2020

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpsuper bowl 2020twitterpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health Department: 3 in NYC being tested for coronavirus
Teen shot by 2 men who knocked on his door in Bronx
Soldier surprises mom sworn in as police officer
Man wanted for stealing boy's cellphone, demanding PIN
Woman sexually assaulted in Newark home invasion
Funeral being held for dad killed in double fatal I-287 crash
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial closing arguments
Show More
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot
Democratic race opens in Iowa amid worry over beating Trump
AccuWeather: Mild Monday, then unsettled week
More TOP STORIES News