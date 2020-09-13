President Donald Trump

Two-third of Americans distrust Trump's COVID-19 response; say he acted too slowly to quell pandemic: POLL

WASHINGTON -- A new poll released Sunday puts President Donald Trump's approval rating for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic at 35%,

Roughly two-thirds of the nation think the president acted too slowly and distrust what he has said about the coronavirus, the new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds.

This poll comes days after a new book by journalist Bob Woodward revealed that the president deliberately played down the pandemic, who talked in private about the "deadly" coronavirus last February even as he was declaring to America it was no worse than the flu.

EMBED More News Videos

Trump versus Biden on the battle over coronavirus and mail-in voting.



In six months of polling on the virus, Trump's approval for his stewardship on the pandemic reached a low of 33% in a July 10 poll, after reaching a high in the early days of the crisis -- 55% in a March 20 poll.

Although 80% of Republicans approve of his handling of the pandemic, only 31% of independents and 5% of Democrats say the same. One in 5 Republicans and an overwhelming 95% of Democrats and 69% of independents disapprove of his response to the coronavirus.

This demonstrates how Trump continues to have difficulty appeasing voters outside of his base with Election Day only seven weeks away.

"What the president has to hope for in the coming weeks is that progress is made toward a vaccine, that the number of cases do come down, the death toll does continue to come down. At the same time, we're only two days away from the death toll hitting 200,000 Americans," said ABC News' Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Trump officials changed CDC reports, ABC News confirms
TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California today
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunman changed clothes after allegedly killing Bronx man
Tropical Storm Teddy forms, expected to strengthen
New York Sports Clubs owner files for Chapter 11
FBI reveals new info in case of missing NJ girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Mask up or else! New MTA $50 fine in effect today
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Show More
NYGiants set for Monday Night Football opener against Steelers
COVID Updates: Pfizer says they should know if vaccine works next month
Trump to visit fire-ravaged California today
F tunnel repair project gets underway
Man shoots at police from second floor of Queens home
More TOP STORIES News