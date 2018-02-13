PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump administration wants to replace food stamps with 'Blue Apron-type' food boxes

President Trump is proposing a major shake up to the program that provides more than 42 million Americans with food stamps. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Trump is proposing a major shake-up to the program that provides more than 42 million Americans with food stamps.

The President wants to replace food stamps for low-income families with food boxes to save money. According to Forbes, the White House budget director is pitching the idea similar to Blue Apron-a high-end meal kit service. Each box would include pasta, peanut butter, beans and canned fruit and vegetables.

The box would be worth about half of a recipient's monthly benefit. The White House claims the change would allow the government to save nearly $130 billion over 10 years.


