PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump's morning tweetstorm slams FBI's Clinton email investigation

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is again criticizing the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and he's suggesting that "at some point" he "may have to get involved!"


Trump is asserting, without providing evidence, that the FBI failed to thoroughly review Clinton's emails as part of its investigation into her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state.



The president also tweets more criticism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, writing that Sessions "doesn't understand what is happening underneath his command position."

Trump is accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of "having a field day as real corruption goes untouched."


The tweets cap a difficult week for Trump in which his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said the president directed him to arrange hush money payments to two women before the election.

On one of the worst days of his presidency, Trump was chatting aboard Air Force One when the conversation took a detour into gallows humor.

Trump was returning from a rally in West Virginia just hours after two former members of his inner circle were found or pleaded guilty, when one passenger quipped that a news story would surely soon be breaking about the president fuming onboard. Everyone laughed, including the president.

Despite the momentary levity, though, Trump is increasingly frustrated and isolated as the investigations that have long dogged his White House plunge into the personal territory he once declared off-limits. One by one, the president's men have turned against him.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald TrumpFBIhillary clintontwitter
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Trump assails Mueller following New York Times report
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
Trump Organization CFO gets immunity in Cohen investigation
Speed camera advocates use radar guns outside NYC school
More Politics
Top Stories
Man fatally stabs 17-year-old brother on Long Island, police say
Police: Human remains found in bags on Bronx sidewalk
6 injured, 5 seriously, in Staten Island building fire
Police search for NYC purse snatchers who push women to ground
1 dead, 2 injured at high school football game shooting
Van slips, fatally crushes man working under it on LI
Mom of boy killed by father plans to sue over Amber Alert denial
LI school struck by lightning won't open in time for start of classes
Show More
Lane Weather Update: Hawaii hit with flash flooding, punishing winds
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Suspect surrenders to NYPD in UES high-rise shootings
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
More News