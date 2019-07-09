Politics

President Trump's New York tax returns could go to Congress under new law

ALBANY, New York -- President Donald Trump's New York state tax returns could be given to Congress under a new law in his home state.

The measure was signed into law Monday by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It directs state tax officials to share state returns of certain elected and appointed officials upon request from the chairpersons of one of three top congressional committees.

The new law could give Congress a way around the president's refusal to release his returns, though it's expected to face legal challenges.

Cuomo says the change ensures no one is above the law and noted the law was carefully tailored to protect the tax privacy of everyday New Yorkers.

It's unclear when or even whether state tax officials can expect a request for the tax returns.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalbanyandrew cuomotaxespresident donald trumpcongress
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom, son accused of leaving man's wife to die for 15 hours
Women's World Cup champs arrive back in USA
Another pride flag burned outside Harlem gay bar
3-year-old killed by tree branch at NJ campground ID'd as NYC girl
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Posters of soccer star Megan Rapinoe vandalized in Bryant Park
Show More
Worker rescued from trench at New Jersey construction site
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
Kohl's now accepting Amazon returns -- even without a box
Queens DA race: Recount of ballots starts Tuesday
Police: Man who fled rape trial 30 years ago arrested in Westchester
More TOP STORIES News