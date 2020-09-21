WABC-TV partnering with League of Women Voters of New York to hold voting clinic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Are you registered to vote?
Tuesday, September 22, 2020, is National Voter Registration Day and WABC-TV is partnering with the League of Women Voters of New York to hold a Voting Clinic to help get voters prepared for the upcoming presidential election.
You can get help with registering to vote, applying for an absentee ballot, learning about early voting, and finding ways to help others during this election season from 12 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone interested must register for a 15-minute time slot.
TURBO VOTE: Get information you need to vote with confidence. Sign up for election reminders and get help with voter registration and voting by mail - all in one place! Visit iamavoter.turbovote.org
National Voter Registration Day is a holiday celebrated on the fourth Tuesday every September. Its goal is to focus attention on the importance of registering to vote.
Each state has its own deadline for registering to vote, from 30 days before to the day of Election Day.
Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 3, 2020. Scroll down for additional resources from Vote.org.
CONNECTICUT
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 27, 2020, same-day registration available on Election Day
You can register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Same-day registration is available on Election Day here.
NEW JERSEY
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 13, 2020
Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey residents can now register to vote online. New Jersey will hold its first ever general election mostly by mail this year because of the governor's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The governor and Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to require all registered voters be sent a mail-in ballot.
Register to vote online
Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.
NEW YORK
Voter Registration Deadline: Oct. 9, 2020
New York City Board of Elections director Michael Ryan says the city has received hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot applications, and an absentee ballot drop off box will be stationed at every Election Day site and at all early voting sites.
The boxes will also be at front reception counters at borough Board of Election offices. CLICK HERE for a clickable map to show your local Board of Elections office
Register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
Register in person here.
----------
