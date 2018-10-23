Turkey's president says Saudi officials started planning to murder Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi days before his death in Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that the Saudi officials began plotting against Khashoggi in late September, days ahead of his disappearance after he entered the consulate on Oct. 2.Erdogan's comments contradicted Saudi accounts that Khashoggi died accidentally in a "fistfight" in the consulate.----------