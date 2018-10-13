POLITICS

Uber, Lyft to offer free or discounted rides during Election Day

A voting booth is shown in an undated photo from a Los Angeles County polling place. (KABC)

NEW YORK --
This Election Day, if you need a ride to your polling place, then rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are offering a helping hand.

Lyft is offering voters 50 percent off to use the service to get to a polling place. The company is working with Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and other groups to provide codes to riders who need them. Passengers will also receive help finding their polling place.

For anyone who is part of an underserved community, Lyft will be offering free rides. Lyft will find people who need help getting to their polling place by working with nonpartisan and nonprofit partners, such as Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation of the Blind.

As for Uber, all riders who need to be dropped off at their polling place will be given a free ride. The company says that voters can find their polling place through the Uber app and then book the ride.

The rideshare company is partnering with nonprofit groups, such as #VoteTogether and Democracy Works, to provide the rides to anyone in the U.S. who needs it.

In addition to the discounted and free rides from both companies, each one is also committed to helping people register to vote before each state's deadline.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbusinessfree stuffuberlyftridesharevotingelection dayu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
NY GOP headquarters vandalized ahead of far-right speaker
Democrats hope Brooklyn race will help them take over State Senate
Kanye West makes free-styling appearance in Oval Office
Nikki Haley resigns as UN Ambassador
More Politics
Top Stories
Plane crashes in water off Long Island coast, FAA confirms
Man wanted for exposing himself to 2 teens in Brooklyn
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash set for Saturday
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
Thief steals $1K painting from Bronx building
Head of LI school union charged with stealing $90K in dues
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Show More
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
'Squirrel Census' underway in Central Park
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Exclusive: Video shows woman shoved, dragged on SI
2nd arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice principal
More News