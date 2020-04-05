Politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with coronavirus

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus.

Johnson's office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Downing St. said Sunday the hospitalization is a "precautionary step" and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, has been quarantined in his Downing St. residence since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC hospitals facing potentially worst week still need ventilators
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
NYC pleads for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex
2nd priest serving Diocese of Brooklyn dies of coronavirus
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
Daily deaths in NY drop for the first time, Cuomo says
New Jersey death toll approaches 1,000 as more ventilators are secured
Show More
NJ police warn of zero-tolerance approach after breaking up party
Palm Sunday mass celebrated online from the Vatican to New York City
Woman attacked, blamed for COVID-19 pandemic in Bronx
NYC schools Chancellor tells teachers to stop using Zoom
NYPD keeping tabs on businesses obeying stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News