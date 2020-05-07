Politics

Unanimous Supreme Court tosses 'Bridgegate' convictions for Bridget Kelly, Bill Baroni

This photo combo taken Nov. 3, 2016, shows Bridget Kelly, Gov. Christie's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, Christie's former top appointee at The Port Authority. (AP Photos/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two people involved in New Jersey's "Bridgegate" scandal.

The court said in a unanimous decision Thursday that the government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in creating a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor who refused to endorse the reelection of then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of fraud and conspiracy for scheming in 2013 to change the traffic flow onto the George Washington Bridge between New York City and New Jersey to artificially create gridlock in New Jersey's Fort Lee.

The traffic change came after Fort Lee's mayor, a Democrat, declined to endorse Christie.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.new jersey politicsbridgegatesupreme courtbridget anne kellypoliticschris christiegeorge washington bridge
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy protection
JetBlue to fly over NYC Thursday evening
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
Show More
NYC moving dozens of homeless from subways during cleaning
NYC movie, TV production looks ahead to restart after pandemic
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
AccuWeather: Sunny, mild ahead of a chilly blast
Montefiore Hospital releases 5,000th COVID-19 patient
More TOP STORIES News