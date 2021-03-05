Politics

Should Governor Cuomo resign? University poll shows 55% of New Yorkers think he shouldn't

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As Governor Andrew Cuomo faces both sexual harassment allegations and a nursing home scandal, a majority of New York voters say that the governor should not resign, according to a poll.

The poll conducted by Quinnipiac University between March 2-3, found that 55% of New Yorkers believe Cuomo should remain in office while 40% believe he should resign.

The disparity becomes even wider when looking at the votes by party.

According to the poll, 74% of Democratic voters are in favor of the governor remaining in office, while 70% of Republicans call for his resignation. Among independent voters, 52% back resignation while 44% oppose it.

However, voters also say by a large margin of 59% to 36%, that they would not like to see Cuomo run for a fourth term.

"From popular to precarious, Governor Andrew Cuomo's political standing is on shaky ground," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow said. "New Yorkers are not clamoring to have him step down at this stage, but they are signaling a willingness to show him to the exit door once his term is done."

Thursday's numbers mark a nearly 30-point drop in Cuomo's job approval rating compared to a year ago.

At the height of the pandemic in New York, in May of 2020, voters approved 72% to 24% of the job Cuomo was doing.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS



When it comes to the recent sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, the poll revealed voters say 59% to 27% that they are not satisfied with Governor Cuomo's explanation and apology.

NURSING HOME DEATHS



In regard to the nursing home scandal, 75% believe Cuomo did something wrong when it came to his handling of the way nursing home deaths during the pandemic were reported; a slim majority 51% say they believe he did something unethical but not illegal, 24% say they think he did something illegal, and 16% say they think he did nothing wrong.

EMERGENCY POWERS



Lawmakers plan to convene Friday to vote on whether or not to scale back Cuomo's pandemic powers moving forward.

According to the poll, a slim majority of voters say 51% to 46% that the New York state legislature should remove the emergency powers that were granted to Governor Cuomo last year to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The Quinnipiac poll also released approval ratings for state's top elected officials.

The poll has Attorney General Letitia James, currently investigating Cuomo's conduct, at a 61% approval rating, the highest of any elected official in the state.

