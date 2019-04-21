Up Close: 20 years after the Columbine school shootings

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5262922" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with the chiefs of New York City's three big public library systems.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5262918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 20 years ago this weekend, a gun massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado stunned the country.Two students went on a murderous rampage against their fellow students and staff. 13 were killed and many more injured.Joining us on Up Close is Frank DeAngelis, who was the principal of Columbine at the time.He has written a new book that is not just the story of a gun massacre, but also a story of strength, coping and recovery.Also this week, the chiefs of New York City's three big public library systems make the case together that the budget cuts Mayor Bill de Blasio is proposing will hurt the libraries and New Yorkers.And we'll discuss the release of the Robert Mueller report with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein.