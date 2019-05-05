Up Close: Anti-Semitic crimes on the rise

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5286232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5286244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with Charles Fuschillo Jr., CEO of the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, and health care marketing executive Joe Adams.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The number of anti-Semitic crimes in the United States last year was among the highest in decades.And the number of assaults targeting Jews doubled, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.The states with the three highest incidents of anti-Semitism are New York, New Jersey and California.The report came days after the deadly shooting at a San Diego area synagogue.Joining us is Evan Bernstein, the Director of the Anti-Defamation League in New York and New Jersey.Also, Americans may be weary of the Mueller report but its implications, and how it was handled, have not wearied some members of Congress.With us to discuss it are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein.And, more than 5 million Americans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, with the number quickly growing as baby boomers grow older.So how do we deal with an epidemic that takes such a big toll on the victims and family members trying to care for them?----------