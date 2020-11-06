up close

Up Close: Joe Biden wins presidential election

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A special live edition of "Up Close" aired Sunday when Bill Ritter and his guests discussed everything that has happened since Election Day.

Ritter was joined by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York, New York Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.

EMBED More News Videos

New York Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis was asked about her priorities in Congress.


EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss the election results.


They discussed the election results between Donald Trump and Joe Biden as well as the impact of local elections in the Tri-State area.

Malliotakis has claimed victory in New York's 11th Congressional District against incumbent Max Rose. She will become the only Republican Congressional representative in New York City.

RELATED | Nicole Malliotakis declares victory in contentious House race in NYC swing district

She was supported by President Trump and benefited from that in some areas.

Ritter interviewed Malliotakis on Friday ahead of the live episode of "Up Close" and asked her what her priorities will be in Congress.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks to Congresswoman-elect Nicole Malliotakis (R) about her victory. The interview is part of Up Close this Sunday at 11:00 a.m.


The Associated Press has not yet officially called the race. Despite Malliotakis declaring victory, Rep. Rose says there are still many absentee ballots to be counted.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york cityup closevote 2020politics2020 presidential electionpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Early voting and the presidential election
Up Close: Protecting voters at the polls, US COVID cases surge
Up Close: NY's 2nd Congressional District seat, Election Town Hall recap
Up Close: Rose, Malliotakis face off for NYC's only swing district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, Long Island
89-year-old woman roughed up during NYC home invasion robbery
Rallies planned as NYC reacts to historic Biden, Harris win
What's next for President Donald Trump?
Show More
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
COVID Updates: Biden to begin on pandemic plan as grim milestone nears
NYPD officer who tackled gunman after deadly shooting honored
Coast Guard searching for fisherman missing off Long Island
More TOP STORIES News