Up Close: Christie aide Bridget Kelly speaks out after resentencing in BridgeGate scandal

On this week's Up Close, Bridget Kelly reiterates her claim that Chris Christie knew about the plan to cause traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bridget Kelly, the one-time aide to Chris Christie, is stating once again that the ex-New Jersey governor knew about the plan to cause traffic jams at the George Washington Bridge.

Kelly's comments came in a one-on-one interview with Bill Ritter in this week's edition of Up Close.

She was resentenced Wednesday to 13 months for her role in the BridgeGate scandal.

In the interview, Kelly said the governor wanted to use a fake traffic study as a political campaign stunt in his re-election that fall.

Christie has maintained he had no knowledge of the lane closures and never authorized it.

Kelly says that's not true. "I know he did because we spoke about it," she said. "And when the world started to close in and he started to say he didn't know about it, I was kind of left by myself and now it's the time, I'm going to jail."

The 20-year veteran of government and politics became emotional when speaking about her four children.

Ex-Christie aide Bridget Kelly discusses her re-sentencing in the GWB scandal



Kelly and co-defendant Bill Baroni were convicted in 2016 in what prosecutors and a co-conspirator say was a plot to cause traffic jams near the bridge to punish the mayor of Fort Lee for not endorsing Christie's reelection.

Kelly and Baroni both have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their appeal of their convictions.

You can see the entire interview with Kelly on Up Close, Sunday at 11 a.m. on Channel 7.

