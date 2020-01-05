Up Close: Christine Quinn and Manuel Oliver

We talk to former city council speaker Christine Quinn who is now the CEO of Women in Need--a homeless organization geared towards helping homeless women.
Finally, a powerful message today from Manuel Oliver, the father of one of the children killed in the Parkland School massacre.
Oliver is using his art, and his broken heart--to try to stop gun violence, and his message is equally profound and unusual.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube