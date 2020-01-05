Up Close: Christine Quinn and Manuel Oliver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5816809" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks to Manuel Oliver about his message on gun violence

NEW YORK -- It may be the most ambitious plan yet to try to end homelessness in New York City--will Mayor Bill De Blasio's last proposal work?We talk to former city council speaker Christine Quinn who is now the CEO of Women in Need--a homeless organization geared towards helping homeless women.Finally, a powerful message today from Manuel Oliver, the father of one of the children killed in the Parkland School massacre.Oliver is using his art, and his broken heart--to try to stop gun violence, and his message is equally profound and unusual.----------