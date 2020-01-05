Politics

Up Close: Christine Quinn and Manuel Oliver

NEW YORK -- It may be the most ambitious plan yet to try to end homelessness in New York City--will Mayor Bill De Blasio's last proposal work?

We talk to former city council speaker Christine Quinn who is now the CEO of Women in Need--a homeless organization geared towards helping homeless women.

Finally, a powerful message today from Manuel Oliver, the father of one of the children killed in the Parkland School massacre.

Oliver is using his art, and his broken heart--to try to stop gun violence, and his message is equally profound and unusual.

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter speaks to Manuel Oliver about his message on gun violence



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymanhattannew yorkbill de blasioartparkland school shootinghomelesspolitics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Pa. crash involving tour bus from NYC area
Woman punches man, man kicks woman on Bronx subway
Commuter Alert: NYC tolls increase on several bridges and tunnels Sunday
AccuWeather: Windy and cooler on Sunday
Al-Shabab attacks military base used by US forces in Kenya
Two men found injured with gunshot wounds on Long Island
Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community
Show More
Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
Police: Church windows shattered, Menorah marred in Westchester
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
More TOP STORIES News